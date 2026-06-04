Toronto roads dominate Ontario’s ‘worst roads’ list, Hamilton’s Barton Street East is #1 again

The votes are in and the CAA Worst Road for 2026 is Barton Street East in Hamilton. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2026 6:14 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 6:21 am.

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign

The annual list, built from thousands of public nominations, highlights the streets residents say are in the most urgent need of repair.

CAA says this year’s results reflect widespread frustration with deteriorating pavement, potholes, uneven surfaces and long‑standing maintenance issues across the province.

“The CAA Worst Roads campaign gives Ontarians a voice and helps shine a light on the roads that need attention most,” said Brian Pirvu, government relations consultant for CAA South Central Ontario. “When people speak up, it helps drive action and ensures governments understand where investments are needed to keep communities safe and moving.”

Four Toronto roads cracked the top 10 this year. Across Ontario, voters cited the same recurring problems: potholes, poor maintenance and surfaces so uneven they pose safety risks.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads of 2026

1. Barton Street East, Hamilton

2. Hurontario Street, Mississauga

3. Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury

4. Sider Road, Fort Erie

5. Steeles Avenue East, Toronto

6. Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto

7. Panache Lake Road, Greater Sudbury

8. Bathurst Street, Toronto

9. Unwin Avenue, Toronto

10. 6th Line, Innisfil

The 2025 list saw many of the same repeat offenders, a sign that long‑term fixes remain elusive.

Worst roads by region

  • Toronto Region: Steeles Avenue East
  • Halton/Peel/York/Durham: Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  • Hamilton: Barton Street East
  • Ottawa: Carling Avenue
  • Central: 6th Line, Innisfil
  • Eastern: Leveque Road, South Frontenac
  • Western: Ira Needles Boulevard, Waterloo
  • Southwestern: Blackwell Sideroad, Sarnia
  • Niagara: Sider Road, Fort Erie
  • Northern: Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario, which verifies the list, says the results highlight the need for sustained, predictable investment in infrastructure.

“People across Ontario have spoken,” said Nadia Todorova, RCCAO’s executive director. “The results underscore the importance of sustained investment in state‑of‑good‑repair infrastructure.”

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