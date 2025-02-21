5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area

An earthquake northwest of B.C.’s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.

Earthquake Canada says an automatic Earthquake Early Warning was issued for the event at 1:26 p.m. It says the quake hit little more than 20 kilometres northwest of Sechelt.

Callers to 1130 NewsRadio say it was felt all around B.C.’s Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland.

This is a developing story. More to come.