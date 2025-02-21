breaking
5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across Vancouver area
Posted February 21, 2025 4:45 pm.
Last Updated February 21, 2025 5:30 pm.
An earthquake northwest of B.C.’s Sunshine Coast rumbled across the Lower Mainland Friday afternoon.
Earthquake Canada says an automatic Earthquake Early Warning was issued for the event at 1:26 p.m. It says the quake hit little more than 20 kilometres northwest of Sechelt.
Callers to 1130 NewsRadio say it was felt all around B.C.’s Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland.
This is a developing story. More to come.