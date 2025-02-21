Justin Trudeau’s son releases debut single ‘Til The Nights Done’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s son has officially launched his music career by releasing his first single, “Til The Nights Done.”

Xavier Trudeau, the Prime Minister’s eldest son, dropped the R&B and hip-hop-themed track on Friday, Feb. 21, under the name “Xav.”

The 17-year-old teased his first song earlier in the month on Instagram, initially receiving mixed reviews.

Sophie Grégoire, Xavier’s mother, has supported his music career by enthusiastically sharing her excitement on social media and commenting on Xavier’s teaser video. The prime minister and Grégoire separated after 18 years of marriage in 2023.

Xavier Trudeau is signed to Pathway Music Group, an Ottawa-based record label.

You can listen to the debut single on Apple Music and Spotify.