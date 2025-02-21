Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded.

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

CityNews has reached out to the airline for comment.

Sunwing cancelled several flights from Pearson Airport on Wednesday and Thursday due to weather disruptions and “extremely limited” hotel capacity days after the Delta Air Lines plane crash, which injured 21 passengers.

Along with high winds, Toronto was hit with over 60 centimetres of snow last weekend as city operations slowly returned to normal.

Sunwing offered full refunds within 21 business days for those whose vacations were cancelled. The airline is also actively working to reunite passengers with their bags as soon as possible.