Tesla recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to power steering issue

FILE - A Tesla Model 3 charges at a Tesla supercharging station situated in the parking lot of an outlet mall on Sept. 25, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2025 8:10 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 8:33 am.

Tesla is recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to a power steering issue.

The recall is for certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating software prior to 2023.38.4, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may become overstressed, causing a loss of power steering assist when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again, the agency said.

The loss of power could required more effort to control the car by drivers, particularly at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the condition.

The electric vehicle maker headed by Elon Musk has released a free software update to address the issue.

Letters are expected to be sent to vehicle owners on March 25.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

16m ago

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

17m ago

Man charged in alleged sexual assaults spanning Toronto, GTA dating back to 2014

A man from Oshawa has been charged in a series of alleged sexual assaults, with the first incident dating back to 2014. Toronto police say officers were first notified of a sexual assault in Pickering...

1h ago

Life in prison for Georgina man found guilty of killing 85-year-old woman

A Georgina man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 85-year-old woman in 2022. York Regional Police say Sandy Gauthier of Georgina...

29m ago

Top Stories

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

16m ago

Delta disputes 'disinformation' about flight crew on plane that crash-landed at Pearson Airport

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to "false and misleading assertions" about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport...

17m ago

Man charged in alleged sexual assaults spanning Toronto, GTA dating back to 2014

A man from Oshawa has been charged in a series of alleged sexual assaults, with the first incident dating back to 2014. Toronto police say officers were first notified of a sexual assault in Pickering...

1h ago

Life in prison for Georgina man found guilty of killing 85-year-old woman

A Georgina man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 85-year-old woman in 2022. York Regional Police say Sandy Gauthier of Georgina...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

16h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

2:33
Light chance of flurries as temperatures climb next week

Some flurries expected Thursday as temperatures are expected to hit above freezing next week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos