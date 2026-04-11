Ajax man charged with allegedly sending anti-Jewish comments, death threats

Toronto Police Service logo is shown at police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2026 6:12 pm.

A 30-year-old Ajax man is facing charges in a suspected hate-motivated investigation.

Toronto police allege that between October 1 and October 3, 2025, someone repeatedly sent anti-Jewish comments and death threats to the complainants.

On April 10, Durham Regional Police arrested Riley Daniels in connection with the incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, and if someone is charged and convicted of the offence, the judge can consider hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

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