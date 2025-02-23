MONTREAL — People gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, amid fears of a withdrawal of U.S. support.

Rallies were held at city halls, museums and community centres across the country to mark a global day of action as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to be in Kyiv on Monday, one of 13 foreign leaders attending a summit on peace and security for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed during a news conference in Kyiv on Sunday evening that he will meet with Trudeau in person. The Prime Minister’s Office has not responded to questions about the visit.

The summit comes as the United States has been meeting with Russia in an attempt to broker a peace deal — without Ukraine at the table.

In recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Ukraine of starting the war and appeared to be trying to barter with Ukraine for access to its critical minerals as part of any peace process.

Trudeau has said it’s crucial for Ukraine to be part of any peace talks. But the rapid changes in U.S. foreign policy were top of mind at a rally attended by hundreds in Montreal on Sunday.

“Ukraine was living peacefully and was invaded. Ukraine is the victim here,” said Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec provincial council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. “And to say that the perpetrator is somehow the victim or that the victim is to blame makes absolutely no sense at all.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, in a major escalation of a conflict that began in 2014.

The invasion is the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, and has caused hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties.

Since the invasion, thousands of Ukrainians have fled to Canada as refugees. Artem Patyka, who came to Canada to escape the conflict in March 2023, said he didn’t think the war would last so long. “I didn’t expect that at all,” he said in Montreal. “I thought it would end faster.”

Nearby, Vira Seletska and her daughter held a banner calling for peace and justice. They arrived in Canada a decade ago, during the Russian annexation of Crimea.

“When we came here, my daughter was six years old. Now she’s 16,” Seletska said. “I couldn’t imagine that the world community would allow it to be that long.”

Eugène Czolij, honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal, said Canada should continue to supply Ukraine with military, economic and humanitarian aid.

“And it can also use diplomatic force in order to convince the Americans to do the right thing, to stand on the side of the victim and not of the aggressor,” he said.

In Halifax, a couple hundred people gathered downtown at a parade square to mark the grim milestone and honour those who have been killed in Russia’s invasion.

Among those who spoke during the rally was Victoria Oleksienko, a Ukrainian woman who was under Russian occupation in the city of Irpin in February and March 2022.

Speaking in Ukrainian with English translation, Oleksienko detailed the violence and fear she and her family experienced as they fled their home.

“The shelling continued day and night,” she said. “It was terrifying. Terrifying to go out into the streets, but we had to bring water or cook food on a gas burner. It was cold. We all lost weight and got sick. But the worst part was the desolation.”

After Oleksienko and others spoke, there was a moment of silence in honour of those who have died in the war.

“Ukrainians are dying every single night,” said Maryna Horobets, with the Nova Scotia chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“Unfortunately for the world, it’s a statistic now. But it’s someone’s father, it’s someone’s brother, it’s someone’s son, and it hurts that people forget that the war is happening every single day,” she said.

In Vancouver, hundreds crowded into the city’s Art Gallery plaza, with the square filled with Ukrainian flags, banners and signs as well as people representing the Estonian and Lithuanian communities in support of the rally.

The crowd, with attendees ranging from children and youth to adults and the elderly, cheered loudly at any mention of Ukrainian strength and resilience while mentions of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were booed.

Among the speakers was West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country MP Patrick Weiler, who did not mince words when he spoke about both the U.S. and Russian presidents.

“(Trump) wants to bring Vladimir Putin back to having strong relations, back into the international system, and he’s even wanting to invite Russia back into the G7 this year,” Weiler told the crowd. “Well, guess what? Canada is the host of the G7 this year, and if Vladimir Putin steps foot on Canadian soil, he will be arrested immediately for the war crimes he committed.”

Richmond, B.C., resident Michele Hall also attended the rally and said she attended because her grandmother’s family was from Ukraine.

Hall broke down in tears when asked about Trump calling Zelenskyy a dictator, adding that the uncertainty of the U.S. position makes it more important than ever for Canadians to show resolve.

“Well, it’s obvious we have to stand up for what’s right, and we are going to have to support Ukraine to a larger degree,” she said. “And I hope the majority (of Canadians) agree.”

Elsewhere, events were set to take place in cities including Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary.

— With files from Bill Graveland and Chuck Chiang

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.

Maura Forrest and Lyndsay Armstrong, The Canadian Press



<!– Photo: 74320bdd2d371795308ed187d38a877754019c7af30c199527965de8df666e75.jpg, Caption:

People take part in a rally in Montreal, Sunday, February 23, 2025, on the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

–>

<!– Photo: 6a6e2c0bab00aa696b889f12270463dd2cc615f1885a82b659d66b341d1ea113.jpg, Caption:

People take part in a rally in Montreal on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

–>