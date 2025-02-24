Delta flight returns to Atlanta airport because of possible smoke in the cockpit

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2025 5:34 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 7:10 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight returned to the Atlanta airport soon after taking off Monday when crew members reported a smoky haze inside the cockpit, according to federal officials.

Delta Flight 876 to Columbia, South Carolina, returned safely to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday morning “after the crew reported possible smoke in the flightdeck,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA said it’s investigating the incident, which came after a Delta plane flipped over last week while crash landing in Toronto, injuring 21 people. And on Saturday, another Delta flight returned to Los Angeles after departing for Sydney, Australia, when smoke was detected in the galley, according to the airline.

Delta released a statement saying 94 passengers were on board the Boeing 717 aircraft departing Atlanta on Monday morning “when a haze inside the aircraft was observed.” It said pilots declared an emergency to get priority handling from air traffic controllers.

Once the plane landed, slides were deployed so that passengers could quickly exit. Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau said by email that “EMTs attended to two customers.” Asked if either passenger was transported for medical treatment, Facteau told The Associated Press it would need to contact first responders.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the airline’s statement said, “and we apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

1h ago

Liberal leadership candidates assemble in Montreal for French debate

Candidates for the leadership of the federal Liberal party are gathering tonight in Montreal for the first of two debates. Former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland,...

18m ago

Ousted Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla loses appeal

Former MP Ruby Dhalla has lost her appeal after being disqualified from the Liberal leadership race last week. Party national director Azam Ishmael said in a statement late Monday – just minutes before...

23m ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

7h ago

Top Stories

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

1h ago

Liberal leadership candidates assemble in Montreal for French debate

Candidates for the leadership of the federal Liberal party are gathering tonight in Montreal for the first of two debates. Former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland,...

18m ago

Ousted Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla loses appeal

Former MP Ruby Dhalla has lost her appeal after being disqualified from the Liberal leadership race last week. Party national director Azam Ishmael said in a statement late Monday – just minutes before...

23m ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

23h ago

More Videos