First Nations must not be forgotten amid Trump threats, outgoing Chief Picard says

MONTREAL — Indigenous people risk being pushed aside as Canada looks to defend itself against a possible trade war with the United States, says an outgoing regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Ghislain Picard, who has represented the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador since 1992, is concerned by Quebec Premier François Legault’s recent promise to accelerate energy and construction projects to bolster the province’s economy in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

“It seems like the government of Quebec is trying to stage a response that has not a single consideration for First Nations peoples and their role,” he said in a recent interview. “But we shouldn’t forget the fact that we have to sit down with First Nations and get their approval.”

After more than three decades as regional chief, Picard is stepping down at age 69, saying he’s done everything he could in the role.

Picard’s exit comes just ahead of the departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised to make reconciliation with Indigenous peoples central to his government’s agenda. And it comes amid renewed interest in major resource projects — including pipelines — as Canada looks to lessen its reliance on the U.S. as a trading partner.

Even in Quebec, which has staunchly opposed any new oil pipeline crossing its territory, Legault said recently that his government was open to examining new energy projects.

However, Picard said First Nations in Quebec were “totally opposed” to the Energy East oil pipeline — a proposal to bring Western oil through Quebec and into New Brunswick for shipment overseas — which was cancelled in 2017, and to a major LNG project Quebec rejected in 2021.

“Obviously, the context of five years ago is not the one that we see today,” he said. “But definitely, one cannot advance that these projects will go ahead without taking into consideration the role that First Nations will have to play.”

Picard credits Trudeau with making a real commitment to Indigenous peoples when he came to power in 2015, but said that’s fallen by the wayside in recent years. “It seems like when the going gets tough, then Indigenous issues seem to easily … be placed on the back burner,” he said.

In the Liberal government’s early years, Trudeau often declared there was “no relationship more important” than the one with First Nations, Métis and Inuit. “It’s something I haven’t heard for quite some time,” Picard said. “It seems like we’re always caught in a situation where we have to serve reminders that we’re there, we exist.”

Picard said First Nation leaders are closely watching Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who polls suggest could become prime minister during this year’s federal election. “There may still be doubts among the population, because the Harper years were not always the best years,” he said, referring to the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

If Poilievre sought to resuscitate fossil fuel projects like Energy East, that could cause internal debate within Indigenous communities, he said.

Over the years, Picard has been at the forefront of many battles to advance Indigenous rights in Quebec, and he said some have taken a personal toll. He pointed to Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman who died in a Joliette, Que., hospital in 2020 after recording hospital staff hurling racist slurs at her.

A coroner’s inquiry found that racism and prejudice contributed to Echaquan’s death, and recommended that the Quebec government recognize the existence of systemic racism. But Legault has repeatedly denied that systemic racism exists in the province.

“Those are key moments in recent years that have obviously affected me as an individual,” Picard said, adding that the Quebec government has not offered a broad vision of its approach to Indigenous issues. “They don’t provide us any kind of feeling that they can be trusted.”

Still, Picard said First Nations in Quebec have made strides in recent years, particularly in terms of “economic reconciliation.” Notably, Hydro-Québec has promised that Indigenous communities will be partners in new energy projects as the utility looks to double its capacity.

“The commitment seems to be there,” Picard said. “Certainly, it’s more inspiring than the relationship that we’ve been accustomed to.”

Picard was born in the Innu community of Pessamit, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River. In the 1980s, he helped create a network of community radio stations with Indigenous language programming, before being named vice-president of the Conseil Atikamekw Montagnais in 1989.

He was first elected by the Assembly of First Nations Quebec — Labrador in 1992, and is now finishing his 11th term as regional chief. “I never intended for this to be a career,” he said. Before every election, he would ask himself: “‘Do I still have the energy? Am I still committed?’ And every time I raised those questions, the answer was always yes.”

Now, though, he’s decided to close the chapter. “Maybe wisdom and reason prevailed,” he said. “I’m leaving this position on my own terms, feeling that I’ve done everything that I could do given the conditions.”

Despite the frustration of navigating federal and provincial governments with wavering commitments to reconciliation, Picard said he feels optimistic as he looks back over the last 30 years.

“I think, very humbly, that maybe the biggest achievement would be … that Indigenous issues now are not so easily avoidable,” he said. “We just have to keep reminding ourselves that we need to stay the course, and we need to stay alert.

“We need to keep securing that place for our peoples.”

Four candidates are vying to replace Picard: Constant Awashish, grand chief of the Atikamekw Nation council; Cathy Martin, council member of the Listuguj Mi’kmaq government; Monik Kistabish, chief of the Abitibiwinni First Nation; and Francis Verreault-Paul, chief of staff of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec — Labrador.

The chiefs of the 43 communities represented by the assembly will elect their new regional chief on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press