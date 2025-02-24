The Big Story

Canada is finally getting a high-speed rail line

A high-speed train. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 24, 2025 7:18 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 7:20 am.

Canada is the only G7 nation without a high-speed rail line, but that might be about to change.

The federal government has unveiled plans for an ambitious project, which would link Toronto and Quebec City.

But will it happen?

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Lavagnon Ika, professor of project management at the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, about the potential challenges and the likelihood the project gets done.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

1h ago

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

KYIV — Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv. Trudeau made the pledge...

30m ago

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

13h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

1h ago

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

KYIV — Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv. Trudeau made the pledge...

30m ago

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

13h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:39
Smart phone app promotes Canadian products

People may be looking for a specific line that says "Canadian made or Canadian owned," which can sometimes be confusing for consumers, but a new app called check the label is taking the guesswork out of shopping.
More Videos