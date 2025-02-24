The Big Story
Canada is finally getting a high-speed rail line
Posted February 24, 2025 7:18 am.
Last Updated February 24, 2025 7:20 am.
Canada is the only G7 nation without a high-speed rail line, but that might be about to change.
The federal government has unveiled plans for an ambitious project, which would link Toronto and Quebec City.
But will it happen?
Host Kris McCusker speaks to Lavagnon Ika, professor of project management at the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, about the potential challenges and the likelihood the project gets done.