A high school in Brampton was placed under lockdown for approximately one hour on Tuesday morning for a stolen car investigation.

In a social media post shared just after 9 a.m., Peel Regional Police (PRP) wrote that Central Peel Secondary School, located near Kennedy Road and Queen Street East, was placed under a lockdown as a precaution.

Students from the school tell CityNews that police entered the building to arrest a student who was allegedly linked to a car theft earlier that morning. Cell phone videos shared with CityNews show police taking at least one student into custody and classrooms in lockdown.

PRP say officers were in the area just after 7:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle investigation. According to police, the vehicle was recovered and two youths were arrested.

“Our Central Robbery Bureau has taken the carriage of this investigation and are working diligently to determine the facts of the incident,” a PRP spokesperson said.

The lockdown was eventually lifted around 10 a.m. Police say there were no injuries and their investigation is ongoing.