Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

According to newly released documents, Haynes has been charged with multiple counts of insubordination, breach of confidence and discreditable conduct for offences that were allegedly committed over the past four years.

Haynes made his first appearance at the tribunal on Tuesday. Among some of the most serious charges is the allegation that he forwarded his wife Krista Ford, the premier’s eldest daughter, more than 70 confidential emails from his TPS email account.

“Of the 79 emails, 61 have some direct connection to your official duties as a police officer,” prosecutors wrote in a hearing notice. “Some of the emails also contained attachments pertaining directly to official policing duties.”

“In so doing, you committed misconduct … in a manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of the Toronto Police Service,” prosecutors added.

In addition to sharing confidential emails with his wife, Haynes is also accused of sending sensitive police information to colleagues who were not authorized to access that data, including one email with the subject title “sexual assault.”

In this email, prosecutors say Haynes divulged information which was his duty to keep secret.

In a separate incident dating back to December 2023, prosecutors say Haynes sent an unsolicited mass email to 246 TPS members where he expressed his personal opinions relating to policing matters and was critical of some of the service’s initiatives.

“This undermined the Chief’s and Command’s position,” prosecutors say.

Last month, Hayne’s wife, Krista Ford, launched an online fundraiser in an effort to finance legal support for her husband’s disciplinary battle with the TPS.

In an emotional video posted to social media, Krista pleads through tears for public support to fund outside legal counsel for her husband.

“I know in my heart that what has transpired over the last year between my husband and his employer, the Toronto Police Service, is not right,” she said, without providing specific details. “I don’t have confidence that he’ll be given a fair hearing or investigation based on our unique political affiliation, among other bona fide reasons.”

“In the last four years, my husband has been sent home on unpaid leave for seven months,” she added. “Furthering this, he spent four months off unpaid last year because his PTSD was severely triggered.”

In November 2021, the premier’s son-in-law was one of more than 200 Toronto police members who were placed on unpaid leave for not complying with the service’s vaccine mandate.

The policy requiring vaccination for COVID-19 was dropped less than a year later, and employees were eventually welcomed back to work. However, since then, Krista says her husband has faced “serious allegations” due to “trying to be transparent about a safe working environment.”

“We believe that procedural fairness based on political bias is at stake and I have some serious concerns for the way my husband is being treated,” she said. “My husband needs your help.”

As of Feb. 25, the fundraiser had raised more than $18,000, with a goal set for $100,000.

Haynes also faces misconduct charges for posting photos of himself to his personal Instagram account wearing his Toronto Police uniform on at least five occasions.

Prosecutors say Haynes posted a message to the same account where he wrote about a complaint that had been filed against him and outlined his position on the incident.

“These matters related to your employment with the Toronto Police Service, and were police business,” prosecutors said. “You disclosed this information when you were not authorized to do so.”

Haynes’ next appearance at the tribunal is scheduled for April 8, 2025.