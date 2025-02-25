Canada seeks more intelligence sharing with Europeans as U.S. drifts from Ukraine

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa seeks to deepen its intelligence sharing with European partners, as Washington diverges on issues like Ukraine.

Intelligence experts have expressed concern about U.S. President Donald Trump appointing officials who have shared false information and talked of retribution for intelligence agencies that don’t align with Trump.

Joly says she is concerned by the U.S. voting against Canada and its allies Monday in a United Nations resolution that blamed Russia for invading Ukraine and voiced concern for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

She says she has been in touch with senior officials in Australia and the U.K., as well as other European allies, about increasing intelligence collaboration.

Joly says the world is becoming increasingly dangerous, and countries are creating “new coalitions” to deal with the disruption.

She says that is why Canada must have “a working relationship” with countries it has disagreements with, such as South Africa, India and Saudi Arabia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press