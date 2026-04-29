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‘Income is gone’: Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

An online fundraiser for an Ontario mom is raising alarm bells after the woman says she didn't receive all of the money. Pat Taney reports

By Pat Taney

Posted April 29, 2026 12:15 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 12:34 pm.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised.

The page went up shortly after New Year’s Day when Maryanne Mullett was injured after she stopped to help a driver who had gone off the snow-filled Regional Road 23, near Beaverton, early that morning.

“I said, ‘This road is quite dangerous, so just please get in your vehicle, and I’m going to try my best to get you out of here as fast as I can,'” Mullett told CityNews.

When she went to retrieve the straps from her vehicle, another driver slammed into her truck.

“That’s all I remember. The next thing I recall is lying on the road in severe pain,” she said.

Mullett was eventually airlifted to the hospital with multiple injuries. She spoke to us from her hospital bed, where she remains to this day, recovering.

While the pain is severe and the rehabilitation intense, she says what hurts the most right now is not being able to provide for her 10 children, some of whom have special needs.

“My income is gone because of this. I run an Indigenous food business. I do a lot of pow wows throughout Ontario, which I survive on, but I can’t do that now,” she said.

Immediately after the crash, a family member offered to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support Mullett, successfully raising more than $19,000.

Mullett said from the start she had asked the family member to set up the account in her or her mother’s name.

“I then started getting excuses that she had to put it in her name, and they needed her banking information,” she said.

To date, she says she has received only a little over $6,000 of the total funds raised.

“I started asking her, ‘Where is the rest of the money? She told me she had used it to buy food and supplies for my children,” she said.

But Mullet says it doesn’t add up.

“She had asked me to e-transfer my own money to her to pay for food and supplies, which I did. Also, our family was given gift cards to use for food, which were also provided to her, which were separate from the GoFundMe donations,” she said.

Mullett asked her family member to provide receipts to show where the money was going, but says she has yet to receive that information.

“So here we are, several months later, and that money is still unaccounted for,” she said.

Mullett reported the incident to authorities, and a Durham Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the accusations are still being investigated, but to date, no arrests have been made.

The original GoFundMe site has been deactivated, and Mullett’s friends encouraged her to set up a new one, which she has done.

“I’m sure people who already donated must think ‘why is she asking for more money, we already gave it to her.’ But the fact is I didn’t get all the money,” she said. “I was relying on those funds. I do have bills that I have to pay, I still have my kids that I have to feed and I’m not making any money here in the hospital.”

Mullett decided to speak out to clear the air but also raise awareness about how online fundraising sites are set up.

“I cannot stress this enough: make sure that you’ve confirmed that you are set up as a beneficiary. Then, if anything does arise or anything happens, you are the immediate contact and can deal with it,” she said.

If you have a story, issue or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

Maryanne Mullett continues to recover in hospital after being injured on New Year's Day. She says she has not received a majority of the funds from a GoFundMe set up for her by a family member. Credit: Maryanne Mullett
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