FIFA World Cup: Toronto paramedics get late request for stadium staffing amid coverage concerns

The head of Toronto Paramedic Services will be looking to surrounding regions for coverage assistance during FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and events after the municipality received a new request for dozens of paramedics to be on standby to respond to potential player and fan injuries.

During a City of Toronto FIFA World Cup 2026 subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, staff said they were looking for $800,000 out of the local games budget to sign agreements with paramedic services in Peel, York and Durham regions.

They said the agreements aim to ensure there is “uninterrupted emergency response” within two kilometres of Toronto’s boundaries as part of an “integrated regional response model.”

“Activation will be guided by demand forecasting and real-time system monitoring to ensure resources are positioned where they are most needed,” a staff report said.

“This time-limited strategy will help to preserve city-wide emergency medical coverage, balance frontline staff workload, and strengthen inter-regional system resilience.”

Officials said the staffing arrangement would be deployed on the six match days and on four other FIFA World Cup 2026 event days as 40 to 50 paramedics are being requested to be inside Toronto Stadium (BMO Field).

“Because of the match days requiring our paramedics on the field, this would require extra staff on a daily basis or on those high-demand days,” Chief Bikram Chawla told councillors.

“We also realized we needed to come to council, and that’s why it’s coming at a much later stage than we would want.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when exactly the request was received, but Chawla said it was flagged within the past couple of months. CityNews contacted FIFA to ask about the need for paramedics inside the stadium versus private medical companies, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

CityNews also contacted representatives for nearby paramedic services to ask about the proposed arrangements.

York Region Paramedic Services Chief Chris Spearen said in a statement that his crews will provide support pending approval of a final agreement on cost reimbursement and access to paramedic stations in Toronto.

“York Region Paramedic Services already operates in the service area for life-threating calls when the City of Toronto requests assistance (between Steeles Avenue and Sheppard Avenue) as part of the province’s seamless ambulance service model, and no new training is required,” he wrote.

“Toronto Paramedic Services has asked for approximately 10 to 12 ambulances to support the service area. Paramedic Services can meet this need by making short-term operational adjustments and staffing up to 15 additional ambulances, as needed, for the required days.”

“As part of our collaboration with Toronto Paramedic Services, a temporary operational border expansion is planned on select dates in June and July to support emergency response efforts,” Monica Misra-Lui, a Peel Region Paramedic Services spokesperson, said.

“To ensure service levels are maintained, Peel Regional Paramedic Services will staff additional ambulances in anticipation of potential increases in call volume during these periods.”

A statement issued by the Durham Region Health Department said paramedic crews are also working with Toronto crews on potentially extending area coverage west into Toronto.

“This assistance is dependent on adequate staffing levels and sufficient coverage within Durham Region,” the statement said.

“Pending approval, Region of Durham Paramedic Services will deploy two additional ambulances from our west stations to support FIFA-related demand.”

The request for paramedics in the stadium isn’t conventionally done at games involving major league teams like the Toronto Blue Jays. The team uses a private medical company to provide initial first aid and personnel will then call paramedics if someone needs to go to a hospital.

The allocation of staff comes amid broader staffing issues facing Toronto Paramedic Services and other municipal paramedic services.

While the City of Toronto is in the midst of a multi-year hiring plan to bolster the number of paramedics, there have been issues with “code zero” events in more recent years — times when there are no paramedics and ambulances immediately available for dispatch.

CityNews asked Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow about the decision to temporarily assign dozens of paramedics to Toronto Stadium.

“During the FIFA World Cup 2026, rest assured that if you ever need paramedics, firefighters, police officers or crisis workers, we are there for you,” she said on Wednesday while touting improved 911 wait times.

“I met with some of the representatives of paramedics just even yesterday, and they are professionals. They know what needs to be done and we will figure out a path forward.”