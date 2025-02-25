Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker ‘concerning’

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 1:26 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta considers the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning.”

He still wants to see what the the NFL’s investigation reveals before making any decision about one of the Ravens’ steadiest players.

“The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning,” DeCosta said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I think we’re fortunate the league is doing an investigation, we’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we’ll make a decision based on that.”

The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of the inappropriate behavior.

League officials have reportedly spoken with at least three of the women so far. DeCosta said he’s also met with the league’s investigators.

Tucker has posted a statement on social media calling the allegations “unequivocally false.”

DeCosta said he became aware of the accusations before a Baltimore media outlet was about to publish a story, and he met with Tucker. But he declined to provide details Tuesday of that conversation.

While the Ravens have discussed their zero-tolerance policy previously, DeCosta also declined to explain specifics about how it could pertain to this situation, acknowledging instead that the team considers each case individually.

“I think the biggest thing we have to do first of all is look at every single case differently,” he said. “There are no absolutes, and I think in this case we’re still awaiting as much information as possible. Again, we’re fortunate the league has come down to Baltimore. I met with the league, I believe the league has met with other people in Baltimore as well. We’ll wait for the details of that investigation and make a decision based on that.”

Tucker has been one of the league’s most reliable kickers over his 13-year career, all with Baltimore.

Michael Marot, The Associated Press



