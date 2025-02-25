Second earthquake in four days strikes off B.C. coast

A bulk carrier cargo ship travels into port as a Harbour Air seaplane flies towards Stanley Park and the downtown skyline in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 2:03 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 5:04 am.

Another earthquake has struck off the British Columbia coast.

A post on X from Emergency Info BC Monday night said a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck west of Port Alice, a community on northwest Vancouver Island.

The agency added there was no risk of a tsunami, and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

This is the second earthquake in British Columbia in four days, after a 4.7-magnitude temblor struck the southwest coast on Friday, northeast of Sechelt.

Tremors were felt on the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver as well as Vancouver Island.

Though several smaller aftershocks came from Friday’s quake, there were no reports of damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

