Labour congress hosting emergency meeting to discuss impact of tariffs on jobs

<p>A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is hosting an emergency meeting tonight to discuss the impact of tariffs on workers and communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2025 5:38 am.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is hosting an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss the impact of U.S. tariffs on workers and communities.

The meeting will be held virtually at 8 p.m. EST and will be attended by leaders from unions representing over three million workers from all sectors across Canada.

A representative from the CLC’s U.S. counterpart, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, will also participate to speak about the challenges facing American workers.

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled Monday that he’s moving forward with tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products next week. The president’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, said Canada has to prepare for the tariffs.

The CLC says Canada needs a “comprehensive, worker-first strategy” to protect jobs, industries and communities from economic disruption.

It says now is the time to diversify trade, invest in domestic industries and strengthen protections for Canadian workers by rolling out special employment insurance measures and financial assistance.

“What labour is looking for is a strong message from government that there is a plan,” Bruske said. “That is what we need to hear right now.”

The CLC is also calling for Canada to consider imposing “significant and impactful tariffs” on the U.S. and cutting off its access to critical resources like electricity, lumber, minerals, oil and gas if tariffs are applied.

“Workers are worried. Every single day they’re inundated with news about tariffs and the impact that tariffs are going to potentially have on their industry … in their communities,” said Bruske, who has been discussing a joint strategy on tariffs with unions in the U.S.

“Workers need to know that government has their back and that there is a plan in place.”

This is the third emergency meeting the CLC has held with unions since Trump proposed the tariffs in November.

“All measures need to be considered,” Bruske said. “We are facing a threat to our economy that is unprecedented outside of a wartime scenario … When you’re dealing with a bully, the only thing a bully understands is if you are tough in the face of adversity.”

The CLC says Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs would lead to the loss of 1.5 million Canadian jobs. The organization says the tariffs would cause Canada’s GDP to shrink by 2.6 per cent (about $78 billion) and would cause the United States’ GDP to shrink by 1.6 per cent (about USD $467 billion).

Trump has signed an executive order to implement “reciprocal tariffs” by raising U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports — levies that could come into force in April.

He also has ordered 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States starting on March 12, and has floated the idea of imposing tariffs on automobiles and forest products in April.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

