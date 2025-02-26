White House says tariffs moving forward but there’s still room for negotiation

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to hit Canada and Mexico with devastating duties is set to take effect next week — but a White House official confirmed on background that the tariff plans could change through negotiations.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The president said the pause would allow time to reach a “final economic deal.”

Trump said Monday that the levies would be going forward on schedule — but his comments also cited other executive orders in his growing tariff agenda.

Canadian officials and premiers have been cycling through Washington in recent weeks in an attempt to find out what it would take to get Trump to abandon his tariff plans.

But it remains unclear what Trump wants as the president continues to complain about trade and call for Canada to become a U.S. state.