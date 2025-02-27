breaking

Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China

President Donald Trump calls on a reporter to ask a question in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2025 9:26 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 9:38 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday, in addition to doubling the 10 per cent universal tariff charged on imports from China.

Posting on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said illicit drugs such as fentanyl are being smuggled into the United States at “unacceptable levels,” and import taxes would force other countries to crack down on the trafficking.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The Republican president says, “We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Kevin Brosseau as Canada’s “fentanyl czar” to work with U.S. counterparts and law enforcement agencies to accelerate Canada’s ongoing work to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade.

The decision was made after intense pressure from Trump over border security and the flow of illegal migrants and fentanyl over the border.

March or April tariffs? Appears Trump can’t make up his mind

Trump seems to be having difficulty keeping track of his massive tariff agenda. On Wednesday, the president said the duties on Canada and Mexico would be coming April 2 — a statement that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick quickly clarified.

The president’s enthusiasm for duties has led to a swelling inventory of tariff threats since he returned to the White House last month — threats that have targeted Canada, among others.

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rick Scuteri

He signed an executive order to implement “reciprocal tariffs” by raising U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports starting April 2. He ordered 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States on March 12.

Trump also floated the idea of imposing tariffs on automobiles and forest products in April. He signed an executive order Tuesday to look at a levy on copper.

The prospect of escalating tariffs has already thrown the global economy into turmoil, with consumers expressing fears about inflation worsening and the auto sector possibly suffering if America’s two largest trading partners in Canada and Mexico are slapped with taxes.

The prospect of higher prices and slower growth could create political blowback for Trump.

