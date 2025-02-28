Canada extends temporary visa application window for Ukrainians

The federal government is extending the timeline for Ukrainians in Canada who fled Russia's invasion to apply for new or renewed temporary visas by one year. People hold Canadian and Ukrainian flags as they greet Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as they arrive in Winnipeg on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 8:58 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government is extending the timeline for Ukrainians in Canada who fled Russia’s invasion to apply for new or renewed temporary visas by one year.

The new deadline to apply for new or renewed work and study permits under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program is March 31, 2026.

Nearly 300,000 Ukrainians came to Canada under the program, which said they had to arrive by March 31, 2024.

The temporary program is intended to help interested Ukrainians and their families flee the war and return to their home country when it’s safe to do so.

Access to free settlement services through the program is set to expire on March 31, 2025.

In a media statement, the immigration department says it continues to evaluate how its programs can best support Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

2h ago

Here's how the PCs' win in Ontario's snap vote stacks up against elections past

The Progressive Conservatives have won a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's snap vote — a feat accomplished for the first time in more than 50 years of Ontario elections. The last...

46m ago

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses in Mississauga riding, all 3 other leaders reclaim seats

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie won't be sitting in the Ontario legislature after losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to her PC opponent. Silvia Gualtieri, a former city councillor in...

10h ago

Economy grew at 2.6% annualized rate in final quarter of 2024, StatCan says

The Canadian economy outpaced expectations in the final quarter of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday, thanks largely to a surge in household spending. Real gross domestic product rose 2.6 per...

updated

32m ago

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

2h ago

Here's how the PCs' win in Ontario's snap vote stacks up against elections past

The Progressive Conservatives have won a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's snap vote — a feat accomplished for the first time in more than 50 years of Ontario elections. The last...

46m ago

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses in Mississauga riding, all 3 other leaders reclaim seats

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie won't be sitting in the Ontario legislature after losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to her PC opponent. Silvia Gualtieri, a former city councillor in...

10h ago

Economy grew at 2.6% annualized rate in final quarter of 2024, StatCan says

The Canadian economy outpaced expectations in the final quarter of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday, thanks largely to a surge in household spending. Real gross domestic product rose 2.6 per...

updated

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
NDP maintain official opposition status

The votes are in from the 2025 Ontario election and the Ontario NDP will maintain the official opposition status. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

3:00
Ford's PC Party wins third majority government

Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party have won their third majority government. Mark McAllister reports.

6h ago

2:15
Double trouble for trucking industry as tariffs loom

One industry association is warning an underground economy of freight carriers has been growing in the background for years and American tariffs could be a final nail for those still trying to operate legally. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:54
Snow expected Friday before cold weekend

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the GTA on Friday before colder temperatures take over. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

14h ago

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

20h ago

More Videos