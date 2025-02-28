Canada extends temporary visa application window for Ukrainians

OTTAWA — The federal government is extending the timeline for Ukrainians in Canada who fled Russia’s invasion to apply for new or renewed temporary visas by one year.

The new deadline to apply for new or renewed work and study permits under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program is March 31, 2026.

Nearly 300,000 Ukrainians came to Canada under the program, which said they had to arrive by March 31, 2024.

The temporary program is intended to help interested Ukrainians and their families flee the war and return to their home country when it’s safe to do so.

Access to free settlement services through the program is set to expire on March 31, 2025.

In a media statement, the immigration department says it continues to evaluate how its programs can best support Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press