Planned defence bank to be headquartered in Canada: report

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference on the City of Toronto's bid to be Canada's choice for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 6:02 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 8:47 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada has been selected to host a multinational bank to provide financing for defence projects by NATO members and allies.

The Globe and Mail newspaper first reported the decision following the end of multinational negotiations earlier today which were hosted in Montreal.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed the decision for The Canadian Press but added that there’s still a lot to discuss and sort through — and cautioned there’s still a world in which it doesn’t happen.

Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal are all competing to have the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank located in their jurisdictions.

Canada’s Big Six banks have all put their support behind the proposed international defence financing vehicle, which would be aimed at lowering borrowing costs for military spending.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce applauded the news, saying the defence industry is a major economic driver and will become a growing force as it attracts more investment.

“Canada is the right home for this new initiative,” said David Pierce, vice president of government relations at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “In a world where conflict is an ever present concern, we are grateful our allies have seen the merit in this move.”

Pierce said Canada’s defence industry is an attractive partner, ready to lead on the world stage.

“Our world-class defence industry is a major driver in the economy right now, which will be a growing economic force as we increasingly invest in it,” he said. “We hope to see more details and confirmation soon because it’s going to be all hands on deck to get this right.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on social media that the defence bank is an opportunity to put Canada at the centre of global defence finance and manufacturing.

“As our nation’s financial capital, with a skilled workforce and unparalleled global connectivity, there’s no better place for the bank to be headquartered than Toronto,” said Ford.

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