Two members of Kingston police force charged with on-duty assault

Kingston Police say two members of the force are facing assault charges dating back to last June.

Police say the two special constables are each facing one assault charge and one aggravated assault charge after Ottawa police were tasked with an investigation.

In a brief news release, Kingston police say they were “first made aware of the incident” almost two weeks after the alleged assault, on July 3.

The release says both special constables have been suspended without pay.

A Kingston police spokesperson declined to comment and referred further questions to the Ottawa Police Service, which also declined to answer questions about the case.

Court records obtained by The Canadian Press indicate the alleged assault took place on June 21, 2024.

Special constables have a uniformed civilian role typically responsible for the safety of court buildings as well as the escorts and transportation of people in custody.