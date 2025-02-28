Inside workers labour disruption would result in closure of City-run child care centres, cancellation of March Break camps: City of Toronto

The sectors under the city include public health, planning, City Hall operations, employment and social services, ambulance dispatch, child care, and 311, among others. Photo: City of Toronto.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 28, 2025 1:57 pm.

All 39 City-run early learning and child care centres would close and programming at all City recreation centres, including March Break camps, would be cancelled in the event of a labour disruption involving the City’s 27,000 inside workers, the City of Toronto outlined Friday.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 79, which represents the City’s inside workers, will be in a legal strike position, and the City in a legal lockout position, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 8.

The City says refunds will be issued for any paid recreation programs that are affected and clients will not be charged for days that City-operated child care centres are closed.

“The City will remain prepared to respond to emergencies if a labour disruption occurs,” a City of Toronto release outlines. “Emergency response by the Toronto Police Service, Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services will not be impacted. The Toronto Community Crisis Service will operate normally. Winter maintenance operations for roads and sidewalks will continue.”

Also unaffected are seniors services and long-term care and the TTC.

“Toronto Community Housing and Toronto Water operations will continue during a labour disruption,” the City added. “All City-operated and funded shelters, 24-hour respite and drop-in programs will remain open. The City will continue to activate additional services during colder temperatures, including Warming Centres.”

All court proceedings will also continue. If you have a trial date, you are still required to show up in court.

The two sides have been bargaining since December 2024 and the City says it “remains committed to negotiating a new collective agreement that reflects the important work of City employees while also providing value for money for Toronto residents and businesses.”

‘Crisis in retention and recruitment’

CUPE Local 79 voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate last month, citing “a crisis in retention and recruitment after nearly two decades of austerity and underinvestment” and highlighted Toronto’s emergency and ambulance services, saying several employees have been forced to leave “in droves” due to burnout and being underpaid.

In addition to seeking fair wages, the union said its members want an “end to mismanagement, an end to the City being a minimum wage employer and an end to the many staffing crises facing divisions across the City.”

“We’ve been understaffed, underpaid, and undervalued for years,” Nas Yadollahi, president of CUPE Local 79, said earlier this month.

“We’re at a breaking point.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto

