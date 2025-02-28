TTC reports flooding at Yorkdale Station, Ranee Avenue entrance closed

The TTC says flooding at Yorkdale Station has forced the closure of the Ranee Avenue entrance.

The TTC has not said what caused the flooding at this point.

Videos posted to social media show water surging from under a door at the station, and dripping down walls.

@TTCnotices hey TTC! Want to fix this massive flood at Yorkdale station? Don’t love starting the day with wet socks! @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/dvw58b1VCs — Alexandra Pislaru (@alex_pislaru) February 28, 2025

Toronto has seen warmer temperatures over the past few days that has prompted flooding concerns as the heavy accumulation of snow from a series of storms begins to melt.

The City has provided residents tips to prevent their homes from flooding.

Meanwhile, some residents in North York are still cleaning up after a watermain break on Wednesday sent water gushing onto area streets — and into some basements.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson with the City of Toronto said the watermain break occurred on Pelmo Crescent between Longview Drive and Kames Avenue, near Jane Street and Highway 400.

“The break led to flooding on the street, prompting the closure of the road. The watermain has been shut off to prevent further flooding,” the statement read.

The City said some homes in the area have been impacted.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha.