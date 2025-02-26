North York residential street flooded, some homes impacted, following watermain break

Residents in an area of North York are dealing with flooding on their street, affecting some homes, following a watermain break on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson with the City of Toronto said the watermain break occurred on Pelmo Crescent between Longview Driver and Kames Drive, near Jane Street and Highway 400.

“The break led to flooding on the street, prompting the closure of the road. The watermain has been shut off to prevent further flooding,” the statement reads.

The City said some homes in the area have been impacted.

Crews are on scene investigating and conducting repairs to the watermain, which was installed in the area back in 1952.

“Once the crews have completed their investigation, the City will provide an estimated timeline for when repairs will be completed. The road will remain closed until further notice.”

It’s not yet known what caused the watermain break.