2 suspects wanted in connection to Toronto robberies

A female suspect is wanted in connection to multiple Toronto robberies while a male suspect is wanted for his connection to one of those retail robberies.

The first occurred back in August 14, 2024 around 1:15 a.m. when officers responded to a robbery call in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area. It’s alleged a lone female suspect entered a store wearing a mask to disguise her identity.

She allegedly produced a knife and made demands for cash and vape products before fleeing the area.

Two days later, around 11:30 p.m., police were called to the Progress Avenue and Markham Road area for reports a lone female suspect entered a store wearing a mask.

She allegedly produced a knife and made a demand for cash before fleeing with the cash and cigarettes.

On August 20, just after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a robbery in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East area with similar reports.

The lone female entered a store wearing a mask. She allegedly indicated she was armed with a weapon before demanding cash and fleeing the scene.

The next day, on August 21, officers were called to Progress Avenue and Brimley Road around 12:45 p.m. to reports a male and female suspect entered a store in masks.

The male suspect allegedly indicated he was armed with a weapon and made a demand for cash. The employee was able to escape to a secure room and the suspects fled the area empty-handed.

Police are now looking to identify the suspects.

The female suspect is described as five foot five inches, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build while the male suspect is described as five foot eight inches, 20 to 30 years old with a slim build.

Pictures of the suspects have been released.