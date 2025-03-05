Crombie says she won’t ask any Ontario Liberals to step aside so she can have a seat

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2025 11:24 am.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she intends to try again to win a seat in the legislature, but she won’t ask any caucus members to step aside to open up a riding for her.

In last week’s election, the Liberals increased their number of seats above the threshold needed for official party status in the legislature for the first time since 2018, but the party also ended up in third place and Crombie didn’t win a seat.

Crombie, who was mayor of Mississauga for three terms before becoming provincial Liberal leader in 2023, ran in Mississauga East-Cooksville, where the Progressive Conservative candidate won by 1,210 votes. 

Crombie is framing the Liberals’ election result as positive, referring to the party as “the people’s opposition” because they had the second-highest percentage of the popular vote, though the NDP won more seats and therefore will form official Opposition.

However, she would like the party to conduct a post-election analysis of the results to see what it could have done differently and what it should do better next time.

Crombie says there will be a leadership review at some point, but for now the party’s executive council and the 14-member caucus voted to support her continuing on as leader.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

45m ago

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

2h ago

Several men arrested in 'prolific' LCBO theft ring targeting 50 GTA stores

Peel Regional Police have arrested several men in what authorities called a prolific LCBO theft ring that saw the suspects target as many as 50 locations across the GTA. Officers said the alleged thefts...

1h ago

Toronto's inside workers to strike first day of March break if no deal reached

Parents in Toronto who have their kids enrolled in City-run March break programs will have to look for alternative plans, as the union representing the city's inside workers have set an official strike...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged for 'suspicious' incidents involving Toronto children had past conviction of sexually assaulting boy at knifepoint

A man arrested by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Tuesday after an investigation into a trio of suspicious incidents involving children in the Junction area was previously convicted of kidnapping and...

45m ago

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

2h ago

Several men arrested in 'prolific' LCBO theft ring targeting 50 GTA stores

Peel Regional Police have arrested several men in what authorities called a prolific LCBO theft ring that saw the suspects target as many as 50 locations across the GTA. Officers said the alleged thefts...

1h ago

Toronto's inside workers to strike first day of March break if no deal reached

Parents in Toronto who have their kids enrolled in City-run March break programs will have to look for alternative plans, as the union representing the city's inside workers have set an official strike...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto braces for flooding as snow melts and heavy rain expected

With warmer temperatures this week, first responders are warning everyone to stay off the lake, rivers and ponds, due to the danger of falling through the ice. Rain is also on the way, which could lead to flooding in homes and waterways.

15h ago

2:46
Concerns raised about birds at Scarborough mall

Animal activists say a mall is no place for birds and are asking Woodside Square Mall to remove caged birds from displays and rehome them to a sanctuary. Dilshad Burman reports.

16h ago

2:54
Heavy rain expected Wednesday, snow could follow

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected on Wednesday and as the temperature drops, snow could follow on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.
1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.
More Videos