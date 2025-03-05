Toronto police searching for Riverside home invasion suspect

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in a Riverside home invasion.

Officers were called to the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area for reports of a break and enter.

It’s alleged a male suspect forced open the back door to enter the home, produced a knife and confronted the victim.

He allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the area empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall in his late 20s with a disheveled appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.