Toronto police searching for Riverside home invasion suspect
Posted March 5, 2025 4:49 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in a Riverside home invasion.
Officers were called to the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area for reports of a break and enter.
It’s alleged a male suspect forced open the back door to enter the home, produced a knife and confronted the victim.
He allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the area empty-handed.
The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall in his late 20s with a disheveled appearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.