France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine as the U.S. freezes vital information

Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2025 4:31 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 5:11 am.

PARIS (AP) — France is providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was freezing the sharing of information with Kyiv, French defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Thursday.

The U.S. said Wednesday it had paused its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, cutting off the flow of vital information that has helped the war-torn nation target Russian invaders, but Trump administration officials have said that positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean it may only be a short suspension.

American intelligence is vital for Ukraine to track Russian troop movements and select targets.

Speaking to France Inter radio on Thursday, Lecornu said France is continuing its intelligence sharing.

“Our intelligence is sovereign,” Lecornu said. “We have intelligence that we allow Ukraine to benefit from.”

Lecornu added that following the US decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to “accelerate the various French aid packages” to make up for the lack of American assistance.

Lecornu said that in the wake of the U.S. decision, shipments of Ukraine-bound aid departing from Poland had been suspended, adding however that “Ukrainians, unfortunately, have learned to fight this war for three years now and know how to stockpile.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

25m ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

48m ago

Trump grants auto tariff pause, tariffs on Canada remain after call with Trudeau

The Big Three automakers were able to secure a month-long tariff exemption on Wednesday after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump — but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped a call to the...

6h ago

Centennial College to relocate programs at Story Arts Centre to Progress Campus in Scarborough

Centennial College has announced they will be relocating programs from one of their five Toronto campuses to another amid a decline in international enrolments and "stagnant government funding." Progress...

11h ago

Top Stories

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

25m ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

48m ago

Trump grants auto tariff pause, tariffs on Canada remain after call with Trudeau

The Big Three automakers were able to secure a month-long tariff exemption on Wednesday after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump — but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped a call to the...

6h ago

Centennial College to relocate programs at Story Arts Centre to Progress Campus in Scarborough

Centennial College has announced they will be relocating programs from one of their five Toronto campuses to another amid a decline in international enrolments and "stagnant government funding." Progress...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Yorkville townhomes under construction engulfed in flames

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to six connecting townhomes, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

13h ago

3:00
'I just want my money': Customers of a former Aurora drum store want answers and refunds

An Aurora drum store abruptly closed leaving several of its customers from around the globe demanding answers. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

1:53
Trump doubles down on tariffs in address to Congress

U.S. president Donald Trump delivered his addresses to Congress, vowing repercussions to countries that impose counter tariffs, as a trade war with Canada erupts. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:12
Toronto braces for flooding as snow melts and heavy rain expected

With warmer temperatures this week, first responders are warning everyone to stay off the lake, rivers and ponds, due to the danger of falling through the ice. Rain is also on the way, which could lead to flooding in homes and waterways.
2:46
Concerns raised about birds at Scarborough mall

Animal activists say a mall is no place for birds and are asking Woodside Square Mall to remove caged birds from displays and rehome them to a sanctuary. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos