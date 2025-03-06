If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you’ll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast.

It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline, “I am Canadian!” said loud and proud by actor Jeff Douglas, who played Joe Canadian in the commercial.

Now, a quarter of a century later, he’s back.

Douglas, in classic flannel, has uploaded a revamped version of the commercial to his YouTube channel with updated references to the current climate.

“They make a lot of mistakes. They mistake our modesty for meekness. Our kindness for consent. Our nation for another star on their flag and our love for a hot, cheesy poutine, with their love for a hot, cheesy Putin.”

The battle cry goes on to lay into Americans.

“They think they can bully us, threaten us, and push us around, but they do not know us.”

Douglas, who never mentions the U.S. or President Donald Trump, goes on to make references to Terry Fox, Gordon Lightfoot and Gord Downie. He talks about Canada being the birthplace of peanut butter, ketchup chips, and yoga pants.

“And it’s the land of universal healthcare and the bench-clearing brawl,” making a hockey reference.

The ad is set up the same way as the original, with Douglas on a stage with images of patriotism flashing on a big screen behind him.

“This is the land of the peacekeeper and the Shawinigan handshake.”

Good to have you back. pic.twitter.com/NR6IXqve1O — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 6, 2025

He points out that Canadians aren’t perfect.

“No! But we are not the 51st anything. We are the first to unite in a crisis. The first to build bridges, not walls, and the first to stand on guard for thee.”

His video ends with footage of Team Canada’s triumphant win at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month.

This comes at a time when Canadian pride is at an all-time high amid ongoing threats from the White House.