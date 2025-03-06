Statistics Canada reports $4B merchandise trade surplus for January

Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line before an event announcing plans for a Honda electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 9:14 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 10:08 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade surplus in January rose to its highest level since May 2022, as both exports and imports surged higher in the face of tariff threats by the United States.

The agency says Canada posted a trade surplus of $4 billion for January, following a revised surplus of $1.7 billion in December. The initial reading for the final month of 2024 had been for a surplus of $708 million.

Statistics Canada says total exports increased 5.5 per cent in January to reach a record of $74.5 billion.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts rose 12.5 per cent, boosted by a 17.1 per cent increase in exports of passenger cars and light trucks. Exports of energy products increased 4.8 per cent, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.

Total imports rose 2.3 per cent to $70.5 billion.

In volume terms, total exports rose 4.5 per cent in January, while total imports gained 1.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Shots over the bow: Why provinces are using liquor leverage in trade war with U.S.

VANCOUVER — The dozens of Kentucky bourbons listed on the BC Liquor Stores website range from a two-ounce bottle of Maker's Mark, priced at $5.29, to a $2,400 bottle of Woodford Reserve, aged in cognac...

1h ago

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

3h ago

Video shows multiple arson suspects set vehicles ablaze in Markham, 13 cars damaged

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects behind an arson case in Markham, where more than a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire last weekend. On March 3, shortly before noon, police...

1h ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

4h ago

Top Stories

Shots over the bow: Why provinces are using liquor leverage in trade war with U.S.

VANCOUVER — The dozens of Kentucky bourbons listed on the BC Liquor Stores website range from a two-ounce bottle of Maker's Mark, priced at $5.29, to a $2,400 bottle of Woodford Reserve, aged in cognac...

1h ago

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

3h ago

Video shows multiple arson suspects set vehicles ablaze in Markham, 13 cars damaged

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects behind an arson case in Markham, where more than a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire last weekend. On March 3, shortly before noon, police...

1h ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Yorkville townhomes under construction engulfed in flames

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to six connecting townhomes, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

17h ago

3:00
'I just want my money': Customers of a former Aurora drum store want answers and refunds

An Aurora drum store abruptly closed leaving several of its customers from around the globe demanding answers. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

1:53
Trump doubles down on tariffs in address to Congress

U.S. president Donald Trump delivered his addresses to Congress, vowing repercussions to countries that impose counter tariffs, as a trade war with Canada erupts. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:12
Toronto braces for flooding as snow melts and heavy rain expected

With warmer temperatures this week, first responders are warning everyone to stay off the lake, rivers and ponds, due to the danger of falling through the ice. Rain is also on the way, which could lead to flooding in homes and waterways.
2:46
Concerns raised about birds at Scarborough mall

Animal activists say a mall is no place for birds and are asking Woodside Square Mall to remove caged birds from displays and rehome them to a sanctuary. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos