Markham school receives threatening phone call from U.S. for second time

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 27, 2026 10:12 am.

York Regional Police officers are maintaining a presence at a Markham school after it received a threatening phone call on Wednesday.

Police were called to a high school in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Kennedy Road for reports of a threatening phone call that came in from the U.S. at 7:30 a.m.

Officers cleared the school and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety and there is no lockdown in place at this time.

The same school was the subject of a swatting call last month — a false emergency report intended to trigger a heavy police response.

That call came from Los Angeles at 7:44 a.m. on April 7. The school was placed in lockdown before police arrived and cleared the scene of any threats to public safety.

Police will remain at the school while the preliminary investigation continues.

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