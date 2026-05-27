Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 27, 2026 9:01 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 10:07 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

Officers were called around 1:28 a.m. to a home near Hwy. 401 and Mavis Road after reports of a disturbance. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering injuries from an altercation that broke out during the robbery.

Police told CityNews that unknown suspects forcibly entered the residence while the occupants were inside. The suspects demanded valuables, and a confrontation followed involving weapons, including a knife and a firearm.

One homeowner sustained serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, while a second person suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects fled with property and valuables, though investigators have not released descriptions of the individuals involved.

The incident is being treated as a home‑invasion robbery, and detectives are canvassing the neighbourhood for surveillance footage and witnesses.

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