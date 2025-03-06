Trump’s choice for ambassador to Canada speaks his mind, Republican says

Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Pete Hoekstra gives a thumbs up during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Suburban Showplace Collection in Novi, Mich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 1:11 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 5:53 pm.

OTTAWA — The man U.S. President Donald Trump has picked to be the ambassador to Canada is a frank person who will stand up for his country, a colleague said at an event in Washington this week.

Trump named Pete Hoekstra, a former Michigan congressman, as the top U.S. diplomat in Ottawa in November. His appointment is now awaiting confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga used to work as an aide to Hoekstra. He said his former boss works hard and isn’t shy about expressing his views.

“If he feels that the country or the president is getting disrespected, you will know that in a very big hurry,” Huizenga said Wednesday during an event hosted by the Wilson Center.

“I will expect that he will want to have meetings to understand what’s going on, but he will not be afraid to push back.”

Huizenga said Hoekstra sticks to his principles, citing his decision to vote against a trade arrangement with China in 2000 because he believed it would not benefit Americans.

“He’s a smart guy. You will find him very hardworking,” Huizenga said.

Trump previously had Hoekstra serve as ambassador to the Netherlands, where he found himself embroiled in a political interference scandal after hosting a fundraiser with members of a far-right party.

In 2018, Hoekstra admitted he claimed in 2015 that Muslim youths had created so-called “no-go” zones in the Netherlands and were burning politicians, after having insisted he never said those things.

Analysts have said Hoekstra, as someone from a border state whom Trump trusts, could help Canada with the administration.

In 2019, Hoekstra said it’s not “unrealistic” to ask that every member of NATO meets the target of spending the equivalent of two per cent of GDP on defence by 2024 — something Trump has railed about and Canada is not likely to do.

Last summer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would meet it by 2032, but provided few details showing how that would happen.

Liberal leadership candidates have variously promised to move up that timeline, with Mark Carney saying he’d aim to do it by 2030, and Chrystia Freeland promising to do it by 2027. Trudeau’s successor will be named Sunday at the conclusion of the Liberal leadership race in Ottawa.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would work toward meeting the target but has not put a timeline on it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

2h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

32m ago

Non-profits and food banks in Canada brace for potential tariff impacts

As uncertainty looms over the impact of US tariffs here in Canada, local organizations, food banks, and charities are reevaluating how potential tariffs will impact how they navigate their organizations...

2m ago

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

2h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

32m ago

Non-profits and food banks in Canada brace for potential tariff impacts

As uncertainty looms over the impact of US tariffs here in Canada, local organizations, food banks, and charities are reevaluating how potential tariffs will impact how they navigate their organizations...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Ontario to slap retaliatory 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25% tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. The move is in retaliation to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on most Canadian goods.

6h ago

5:17
Canada's bargaining position remains strong in trade war: Trudeau

Negotiations are continuing in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. As Glen McGregor reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains in a very strong bargaining position.

2h ago

0:51
Trudeau describes 'colourful' phone call with Trump over tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a question about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call stemmed from Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods being imported into America.

8h ago

1:11
Trudeau: Goal remains to get all tariffs removed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government's goal is to convince the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to drop all tariffs on Canadian goods. Trudeau claims the two sides remain in conversation and negotiation.

8h ago

1:20
Toronto, GTA continuing to watch water levels

The combination of warmer temperatures and intense rainfall has prompted serious concerns over potential flooding in the G-T-A.  As David Zura tells us, the city is continuing to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas.

21h ago

More Videos