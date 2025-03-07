Investigation advances into Gene Hackman’s mysterious death, with update by New Mexico authorities

Morgan Freeman speaks about Gene Hackman with an image of Gene Hackman on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2025

Last Updated March 7, 2025 5:28 am.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are set to reveal more information about an investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa, whose partially mummified bodies were discovered last month at their home in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has said it does not suspect foul play, and tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza and state fire, health and forensics officials scheduled an afternoon news conference Friday to provide updates on the case.

Mendoza has said the couple may have died up to two weeks before they were discovered on Feb. 26. Hackman’s pacemaker last showed activity Feb. 17, nine days before maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.

Arakawa was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter, while Hackman was found in the home’s entryway.

One of the couple’s three dogs also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, while two other dogs survived. Authorities initially misidentified the breed of the dead animal.

Authorities retrieved personal items from the home including a monthly planner and two cellphones that will be analyzed. Medical investigators have been working to establish the cause of their deaths, but toxicology reports often take weeks to complete.

When they were found, the bodies were decomposing with some mummification, a consequence of body type and climate in Santa Fe’s especially dry air at an elevation of nearly 7,200 feet (2,200 meters).

Hackman, a Hollywood icon, won two Oscars during a storied career in films including “The French Connection,” “Hoosiers” and “Superman” from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

Arakawa, born in Hawaii, studied as a concert pianist, attended the University of Southern California and met Hackman in the mid-1980s while working at a California gym.

The couple’s stucco, Pueblo-revival style home sits on a hill in a gated community at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. Santa Fe is known as a refuge for celebrities, artists and authors.

Hackman dedicated much of his time in retirement to painting and writing novels far from Hollywood’s social circuit. He served for several years on the board of trustees at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, and he and his wife were investors in local businesses.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press




Trump's temporary pause on some tariffs brings little relief to Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's stiff duties have been temporarily paused on some Canadian products, bringing little relief as the tariff threat continues to hang over America's closest neighbour. Trump...

1h ago

'We stand with Canada': Americans who live here show solidarity amid Trump's threats

Kimberly Waletich isn't Canadian.  But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on fellow citizens to "proudly wave our flag" on national flag day last month, she hung the Maple Leaf outside her...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......"

14h ago

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

13h ago

