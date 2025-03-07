Two people are reportedly in custody, and police are searching for another following a violent home invasion robbery in Brampton.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the Sandalwood Parkway and Airport Road area.

Security video obtained by CityNews shows three people approaching the home, and one of the individuals is seen using a hammer on the front door to gain entry.

Muffled voices, screaming and loud bangs can be heard from inside the home through the outside security camera.

Video from inside the home shows a broken door, a large hole in the wall and blood stains on the walls and floor.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, tells CityNews he was asleep when he was awoken by the screams of his four-year-old daughter.

“There’s three guys coming up, entering my hallway,” he said. “I see a gun and a hammer.”

“They smashed my daughter’s door with a hammer and break it in …They break my daughter’s door, asking for money,” he explained.

The homeowner says he told the three he did not have any money, offering them the keys to his pickup truck and his cell phone. He says police used the cell phone to locate the suspects at a nearby mall a short time later as they were attempting to withdraw money from a bank machine.

CityNews reached out to Peel Regional Police to confirm the homeowner’s account of what happened and any additional details but have yet to receive a response

“It’s getting out of hand,” the homeowner says of recent home invasion robberies. “It’s too much.”