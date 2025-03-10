1 arrested after downtown Toronto stabbing: Toronto police
Posted March 10, 2025 3:06 pm.
Last Updated March 10, 2025 4:39 pm.
Toronto police have one suspect in custody and are searching for another after a male teen was stabbed in the Yonge Street and Bloor Street East area on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area just after 2 p.m. and found the victim with stab wounds. His exact age has not been released.
The male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
No description is currently available for the outstanding suspect.
More to come