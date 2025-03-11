Several people were injured, including an infant child, after a two-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise in North York on Monday evening.

Toronto fire crews were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area just before 6 p.m. for reports of an apartment building fire.

The flames were quickly contained, police said, and roads in the area were reopened on Monday night.

In an update from investigators, they said one infant child and one woman in her 30s were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. An elderly woman was also treated for injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The child’s age was not provided.

Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.