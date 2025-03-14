A second person has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting from last year in Brampton that police say involved a victim who was not the intended target.

Peel Regional Police say that on April 5, 2024, the victim — Jevon Harris-Smith — was shot multiple times while out in front of his residence in the area of Finegan Circle and Sudeley Lane, near Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive.

Two suspects escaped in a stolen red vehicle. The victim later died from his injuries, and the investigation revealed he was not the intended target.

In May 2024, authorities arrested a young offender and charged them with first-degree murder. The individual was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Dennis Mclean, 24, of Toronto, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Both accused were held for bail hearings and appeared in court.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance, dashcam, or digital video footage, is asked to come forward.