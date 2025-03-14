Disability, gender equality advocates slam Carney’s elimination of cabinet positions

TORONTO — Advocacy groups are panning Prime Minister Mark Carney for eliminating the cabinet positions dedicated to people with disabilities and women and gender equality issues.

Carney was sworn in as prime minister Friday, along with a slimmed-down cabinet of 23 ministers, down from 36 under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Kamal Khera, the former minister for diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities, is now the minister of health — and her previous position was eliminated.

The position of minister for women and gender equality and youth, a role previously held by Marci Ien, is also gone.

Disability Without Poverty’s national director, Rabia Khedr, said the cabinet decisions send “a clear signal that accessibility and the inclusion of people with disabilities are not a high priority.”

Abortion Care Canada and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario also issued statements expressing concern about the government’s commitment to equality.

“The removal of these roles sends a strong message about the federal commitment to supporting women, trans and non-binary people, and the government’s dedication to building communities which support the diversity of people in Canada,” Abortion Care Canada said in an emailed statement.

“To not have these ministers engaging in key strategic decisions, policy development, and serving as advisers to the prime minister is an alarming development, with potentially devastating impacts on our communities.”

The elementary teachers group called the removal of the positions “deeply troubling.”

“This is a time where a renewal of support is needed as the most vulnerable and oppressed groups in our society are living in fear due to the political uncertainty surrounding them. With the levels of discrimination and restriction of equality rights in the United States and globally, Canada must support and promote the rights of women and all equality seeking groups,” it said in an emailed statement.

Khedr of Disability Without Poverty said people with disabilities are being “sidelined, due to the political crisis created by the U.S.A. and the imminent election.”

A government spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the previous departments working on women, gender, diversity, inclusion and disability issues will continue to operate even if they don’t have a dedicated minister.

The department Women and Gender Equality Canada will now report to Steven Guilbeault as the minister of Canadian culture and identity, the spokesperson said.

Guilbeault will also take on diversity and inclusion, they said.

The disabilities portfolio will now fall under Steven MacKinnon, minister of jobs and families, the spokesperson said.

Under Khera as minister, the Canada Disability Benefit was developed and finalized and will take effect later this year.

But the legislation has been widely criticized by many people with disabilities who say the maximum amount of $200 a month will do little to lift them out of poverty.

“Once again, we are not surprised to find ourselves being left behind,” said Disability Without Poverty’s Khedr in an email after learning the makeup of the new cabinet on Friday.

Reached by phone later, Khedr said she hoped MacKinnon will prioritize and “champion” disability inclusion and accessibility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to speak at a news conference following a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

