Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly stole a van from a commercial parking lot in North York earlier this month and set it on fire.

Officers were called to the city’s Clanton Park neighbourhood, near Billy Shop Way and Wilson Avenue on March 6, for reports of a motor vehicle theft.

Investigators say a van was parked in a commercial parking lot when it was stolen sometime before 3:45 p.m. that day.

The suspect allegedly drove the stolen van to a gas station and parked it at the gas pumps. Authorities say he then set fire to the interior of the van and fled the area.

“The complainant and the suspect are not known to each other,” investigators said in a statement.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old with light-coloured facial hair and a dark mark on the corner of his left eye. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured toque, sunglasses, a black puffy vest, a long-sleeved blue jacket, dark pants and black and white running shoes.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.