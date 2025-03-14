Residents raising concerns over tents, tiny homes at downtown park

Residents in Moss Park are voicing concerns over the growing encampment in St. James Park that includes not only tents, but tiny homes as well.

Over the last several months, a mini-encampment has popped up in this downtown green space just steps away from a busy playground. Area resident Daniel Tate is worried it will continue to grow if the city doesn’t intervene.

“All these people need help, but squatting on public parks with spring coming is not the right way, and the city needs to act fast,” Tate tells CityNews.

“I think the concern with me and so many residents in this area is that this will turn into a Clarence Square situation, which was a multi-year tent encampment which took many years and a lot of money to get rid of.”

Many from the downtown neighbourhood are also flagging safety concerns, telling CityNews they are noticing an increase in open drug use, litter, human feces and fights. Angelica now avoids the park at night and no longer lets her dog Charlie play in the grass.

“I’ve seen needles and drug paraphilia around the park,” she says. “I am not willing to take the risk.”

Several structures built by the non-profit organization Tiny Tiny Homes have also been placed in the park. The first structure popped up in October and now there are five at this location. The tiny homes are solar powered, heated with diesel fuel and are equipped with smoke alarms and a carbon monoxide detector. According to the organization’s website, they are meant to be a stepping stone to permanent housing.

Tiny Tiny Homes structures in St. James Park. CITYNEWS

“The first few nights I felt real guilty because I had my friends still in the tents but here I have warmth,” says Mike, who used to live in one of the tents in the park before moving into one of the tiny homes.

Those raising concerns about the encampment to CityNews are mostly in support of these tiny homes but not in city parks.

“The city has a lot of public property that is not park land that doesn’t have kids’ playgrounds where they can put these tiny homes,” explains Tate.

There have been ongoing legal battles between the creator of these small housing structures and the city.

Mayor Olivia Chow recently announced the existing homes will stay while solutions are being discussed, which local councillor Chris Moise calls a challenging situation

“As of right now, it’s actually illegal to have them there and they should be removed once they are vacated by those who are in them,” he said adding that four of the five people living in the modular homes have agreed to relocate if the city can find them an appropriate indoor space.

A motion was passed last year for the city to look into these structures and how they could possibly help the homeless situation. City staff are in the process of researching locations for these tiny homes that are outside of parks and green spaces. That report is expected to be released by this summer.