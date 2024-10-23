A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a “war zone” and is a safety concern for locals.

Gathering at the park near Front Street and Spadina Avenue, a citizens group called out City Councillor Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York). Margaret Samuel listed off several safety issues and allegations of criminal activity at the park that range from drug trafficking, intimidation, assaults and public defecation.

“Why is councillor Ausma Malik missing in action?” asked Karlene Nation.

Malik responded in a written statement, pointing to the Clarence Square Action Plan, which she says has triggered significant process.

“There are currently five people staying at Clarence Square Park, from a high of 29 last December,” Malik’s statement read.

“Nearly all those living on site have agreed to move into housing and have cooperated well with city staff. I have escalated my push for city staff to review opportunities to make housing units for Clarence Square a priority.”

Malik has stated in the past that mass evictions of homeless encampments often prove futile and “do not solve the housing and homelessness crisis.” The Clarence Square Action Plan was designed to “create a path to shelter for all those in the park” and focuses on lasting results to “ensure the park is a place for everyone in our community to enjoy.”

Still, residents continue to point to an urgent resolution.

“I, personally, had an incident where I had a highly inebriated woman come out of the camp and tried to steal my dog,” said Victoria Curcio.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) tells CityNews that they respond to calls in Clarence Park related to various issues, including assaults, robberies, mischief, and overdoses, and say those sleeping outdoors face increased risks, including fire hazards and physical and sexual violence.

Greg Cook, an outreach worker with Sanctuary Toronto, said residents voicing their concerns dehumanize people trying to survive in the city.

“They’re moving into a new neighbourhood and are displacing people who are poor and making them homeless, then have the gull point fingers and say you’re the problem,” said Cook.

Nation said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Councillor Malik are to blame.

“Malik and Mayor Chow should find housing for folks in these tents; they don’t want to be here, and residents don’t want them here.”

The gathering at Clarence Park happened the same day the City of Toronto unveiled its Winter Services Plan, which includes adding up to 530 temporary shelter spaces. The city said approximately 1,200 shelter systems and housing spaces will be available between Nov. 15, 2024, and April 15, 2025.

The city has budgeted more than $3 million for housing outreach and support at three encampments this year, including Clarence Square, where security teams operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Toronto fire crews visit regularly, and community safety teams operate every night.