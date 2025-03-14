Fare inspections to start on TTC buses next week

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses as soon as Monday.

The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack down on fare evaders.

TTC fare inspectors regularly patrol streetcars and subway stations, and the TTC says that adding the bus network is “another step in the TTC’s enhanced efforts to protect some of the $140 million lost to fare evasion yearly.”

As of Monday, fare inspections will be carried out on bus platforms at stations where customers could be required to show proof-of-payment between exiting buses and entering the subway.

Those guilty of not paying a fare could be fined up to $425.

All TTC fare inspectors will be uniformed and wear body-worn cameras to record customer interactions. The TTC says inspectors will exercise discretion to ensure fair ticket issuance.

“Despite a significant operating subsidy from the City of Toronto, the TTC still relies heavily on the farebox to fund our service. When people don’t pay, that impacts our ability to increase service and keep fares down,” TTC CEO Greg Percy said.

“Our preference is that all customers pay for their rides rather than issuing tickets. We must let those who intentionally cheat the system know we’re serious.”

Transit users can pay their fare by cash, debit, or credit card (including the cards loaded in their mobile wallet), TTC ticket, token, or PRESTO card. One-ride, two-ride, or day pass PRESTO tickets are also available.