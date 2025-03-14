Via Rail on-time performance plunges after CN imposes new speed rules

A Via Rail sign is seen inside Central Station in Montreal, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The high-frequency rail project between Toronto and Quebec City has tapped the brakes before even leaving the station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2025 12:26 pm.

Internal documents show Via Rail’s on-time performance hit new lows in recent months, a decline the Crown corporation blames largely on Canadian National Railway Co.

Files obtained through an access to information request show that Via trains, which run mostly on CN tracks, arrived late along its Windsor-Quebec City corridor 80 per cent of the time in February and two-thirds in January.

That’s a significant increase from late-arrival numbers below 30 per cent during the same two months last year.

In court filings in November, Via said that recently imposed speed restrictions on its Venture passenger trains were causing delays along its busiest corridor, affecting thousands of passengers daily.

CN responded that it laid down the restrictions at rail crossings due to risks associated with similar trains.

CN says in an email that safety was the chief concern behind the new rules, which require conductors to slow down at each crossing to visually confirm the safety barrier has been lowered.

Top Stories

Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister

Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday morning — along with a leaner Liberal cabinet that he said is focused on confronting the immediate threat...

26m ago

Judge denies injunction to stop the province from ripping up Toronto bike lanes

A judge has denied an injunction sought by cycling advocates to stop construction on Toronto bike lanes, paving the way for the province to begin removing them as soon as March 20. Cycle Toronto filed...

30m ago

Ontario measles cases spike to highest level in more than a decade

Measles outbreaks continue to spread across Ontario, with confirmed cases reaching their highest levels in more than a decade, according to the province’s chief medical officer. On Friday, Dr. Kieran...

1h ago

Jewish advocacy group wants formal investigation into TPS podcast that credited Oct. 7 attacks with leading people to Islam

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) says "sorry" isn't good enough after the Toronto Police Service (TPS) published a podcast that featured two Muslim liaison officers crediting the Oct. 7...

48m ago

