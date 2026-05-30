DVP, Gardiner and transit closures to affect commuters and concertgoers

Participants in the Bike for Brain Health ride are shown on the Don Valley Parkway in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 30, 2026 6:52 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 7:29 am.

Commuters and concertgoers will need to pack their patience and plan ahead this weekend as the closure of two main traffic arteries and several transit routes will make it challenging to get in and out of the downtown core.

The annual We Walk UHNited event is taking place on Saturday, which will see the following road closures from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

  • Elizabeth Street will be closed from College Street to Dundas Street West (closure starts at 5 a.m.)
  • Dundas Street West will be closed from Bay Street to Bathurst Street
  • St. Patrick Street will be closed from Dundas Street West to Elm Street
  • Elm Street will be closed from Murray Street to McCaul Street
  • McCaul Street will be closed from Baldwin Street to Dundas Street West

The TTC says the 505 Dundas streetcar will be diverted along College Street, between Bathurst and Bay streets.

The Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway will both be closed starting at 2 a.m. Sunday until 4 p.m., from Highway 401 to the Lake Shore Boulevard exit in the west end. The closure is to accommodate the Bike for Brain Health event, which will see more than 10,000 bikers raise funds for Baycrest Hospital.

TTC, GO Train closures

If you are considering transit as an option, there is no service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. Shuttle buses will be servicing stops along that route.

UP Express trains will run every 30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday due to planned track work.

There will also be no GO train service along the Lakeshore West and Barrie lines this weekend due to major track upgrades.

From Saturday, May 30, until the end of service on Sunday, May 31, Lakeshore West trains will operate between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO, and between Mimico GO and Union Station. Replacement buses will make stops at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations, then to Bramalea GO, where commuters can connect to eastbound trains on the Kitchener line down to Union Station. There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, or Long Branch GO.

On the Barrie line, GO buses will operate between Allandale Waterfront and Rutherford GO, taking commuters to Hwy 407 Bus Terminal where they can connect to Line 1 to go to Union Station. There will be no GO Transit service to or from Downsview Park GO.

For people attending the Bruno Mars concert on Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Stadium, there is no GO transit service to and from Downsview Park, however, the TTC says it will be increasing service to Downsview Park. The TTC and Live Nation Canada are offering concertgoers free rides after the show when they show concert tickets at Downsview Park, Sheppard West and Wilson stations.

Sunday will also be a busy day at for concertgoers at two other downtown venues. Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh will be playing at the Rogers Centre and A$AP Rocky is bringing his ‘Don’t Be Dumb World Tour’ to Scotiabank Arena.

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