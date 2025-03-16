An assailant sets a woman on fire on a tram in eastern Germany and flees

A police officer stands in front of a streetcar after an arson attack was carried out on a woman in that streetcar in Gera, Germany, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Bodo Schackow/dpa/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 16, 2025 8:06 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2025 10:58 am.

BERLIN (AP) — An assailant poured a liquid over a woman on a tram in eastern Germany on Sunday and set her on fire, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the attacker fled.

Police said no other people were hurt in the incident in the eastern city of Gera. Passengers stopped the tram by pressing an emergency button, and the assailant took the opportunity to flee as the doors opened.

The tram driver immediately put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, and the 46-year-old woman was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Police later said they were searching for the victim’s husband, also aged 46. They called for anyone who sees him or knows where he is to inform them immediately, and said they couldn’t currently rule out him posing a danger to the public.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive for the attack, or on what exactly the liquid used was.

The Associated Press


