‘We need to put our country first:’ Mixed reactions to Mississauga’s American flag move

Sidelining the American stars and stripes. Afua Baah speaks with Mississauga city councillors and residents to see how they feel about the city removing U.S. flags from sports arenas.

By Afua Baah

Posted March 16, 2025 6:35 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2025 8:41 pm.

Mixed reactions to Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish’s decision to remove American flags from local sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario as part of a response to a trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Parrish said in a social media post on Saturday night that the decision was made “at the request of many,” and it has garnered a massive online reaction as well as support from city councillors.

“This is a step that the mayor took to bring down the American flags, that I’m sure most of council supports as well,” said Ward 2 Coun. Alvin Tedjo.

“We’re having issues with some of the policies that are coming out of the White House, and this is one way that we’re showing clear solidarity right across the board, that we’re proud Canadians and are strong and free,” added Ward 1 Coun. Stephen Dasko.

American flags will be removed from the Iceland Arena, however, it will continue to fly outside the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

“The Raptors 905 and Toronto Rock are both professional sports teams that play in international leagues with American teams, and just like Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre, where they are welcoming American teams, playing the American national anthem, we’re not going to change that. That’s going to continue moving forward,” explained Coun. Tedjo.

Flags will also be removed at local piers along the lakefront, including the one in Port Credit.

“We happen to have it as a tourism place for many, and quite frankly, it’s also a gateway for some to come into the country off of Lake Ontario, and this is what people are seeing as they come in; they’re seeing proud Canadian flags,” said Coun. Dasko.

CityNews spoke with several residents who had mixed feelings about the city’s stance.

“Since we’re in a trade war, I don’t see why not,” said Tina.

“I think taking down the flag, I don’t think it really does anything in the grand scheme of things,” countered Stephen.

“We’re first. We need to put our country first. Bottom line,” said John.

This is the latest move by Mississauga in response to Trump’s tariff threats, which includes amending its Procurement By-law to prioritize Canadian and non-U.S. suppliers. It also launched a “Choose Canada” campaign last month, encouraging residents and businesses to support the local economy by purchasing Canadian-made products and services.

Both Councillors Tedjo and Dasko don’t believe the move will create any further animosity between the city and American companies with headquarters in Mississauga or with visiting U.S. tourists.

“Almost 100 per cent of the companies that we’ve talked to have said they don’t have any intention of moving down to the United States in order to appease the president. They want to continue doing business in Mississauga because they know how great it is to do business here,” said Coun. Tedjo.

The mayors of Barrie and Midland also ordered U.S. flags to be removed from municipal buildings earlier this month. CityNews reached out to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s office and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown’s office to see if they were planning a similar move but have yet to receive a response.

