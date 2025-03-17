Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 17, 2025 3:27 pm.

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and criminal harassment was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community.

Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection to several incidents that occurred between April 26, 2024 and Jan. 3, 2025.

Police say due to a court-imposed publication ban, they are unable to provide further details.

Two of the 29 charges he is facing include advocating genocide and willful promotion of hatred, charges rarely laid in Canada and ones that required the consent of the Ministry of the Attorney General.

He also faces charges of public incitement of hatred, arson, mischief, mischief to cultural property, criminal harassment and multiple weapons offences.

Azar appeared in court on Monday and was released following a bail hearing with several conditions imposed.

In a video statement, Deputy Rob Johnson said these charges were the result of the “meticulous work of our centralized Hate Crime Unit.”

“We know that these charges are very serious and that people are concerned. I want to assure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to keep out communities safe,” said Johnson.

Top Stories

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

1h ago

Remains found at Prairie Green Landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the identity of human remains that were found in the Prairie Green Landfill as Marcedes Myran of Long Plain First Nation. Myran was believed to have been killed in May 2022,...

10m ago

Second child dies following Oshawa house fire that claimed mother's life

A 12-year-old girl has died of her injuries following a house fire in Oshawa last week that also claimed the life of her mother and sister. Emergency responders were called to a home on McGrigor Street,...

1h ago

Pope registers new slight improvements in pneumonia fight as Vatican gives details on hospital photo

Pope Francis is registering new slight improvements in his monthlong treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said Monday, as it also provided some details on the first photo of the pope released since...

13m ago

