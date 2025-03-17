Toronto man facing hate crime charges, allegedly motivated by hatred towards Jewish community

Toronto police allege a 32-year-old man facing several charges including arson and criminal harassment was motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community.

Amir Arvahi Azar of Toronto was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection to several incidents that occurred between April 26, 2024 and Jan. 3, 2025.

Police say due to a court-imposed publication ban, they are unable to provide further details.

Two of the 29 charges he is facing include advocating genocide and willful promotion of hatred, charges rarely laid in Canada and ones that required the consent of the Ministry of the Attorney General.

He also faces charges of public incitement of hatred, arson, mischief, mischief to cultural property, criminal harassment and multiple weapons offences.

Azar appeared in court on Monday and was released following a bail hearing with several conditions imposed.

In a video statement, Deputy Rob Johnson said these charges were the result of the “meticulous work of our centralized Hate Crime Unit.”

“We know that these charges are very serious and that people are concerned. I want to assure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to keep out communities safe,” said Johnson.